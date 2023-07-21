BBN Star, Apet Modella Causes A Stir With Eye-catching Photos Of Herself On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija star, Apet Modella, has used her new Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did the same again by appearing in a nice-looking outfit. Many of her fans who saw the post could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

This time, she showed up with a lovely hairdo that enhanced her beauty. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared in an off-shoulder outfit that looked good on her. She put on high heels as she took the pictures in different postures.

Since her participation in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she has become a well-known figure among her fans on social media which has helped her achieved more fame.

Some of the people who came across the post were impressed with her outfit and reacted positively to it, while others who admired her hairdo also reacted positively to it.

