BBN Star Amaka Flaunts Her Beauty In New Photos Online

Amaka Mbah is a former Big Brother Naija housemate, she participated in the last edition of the Big Brother Naija show, and she is currently a brand ambassador and an Instagram socialite. The 24-year-old recently uploaded some pictures of herself on her verified Instagram page, and her photos garnered some reactions from her fans and followers online. Below is a photo of Amaka.

The Big Brother Naija star wore a black backless top and a pair of black shorts in the pictures she posted, her outfit looked nice on her and enabled her to showcase her beauty. Her wine-coloured hair also looked great and her minimal makeup augmented her beauty.

Below is a photo of Amaka in her black outfit.

Her fans and followers were amazed by her photos, they hailed her and commented that she looked beautiful. Below are the screenshots of some reactions.What are your thoughts about the recent pictures Amaka posted on Instagram?

