BBN Season 8: Check Out All The Confirmed Housemates For The “All Stars” Edition

All the housemates for the “All-Star” edition of the Big Brother Naija reality television show have been confirmed in the premiere edition of the show that took place on Sunday evening. It is officially Big Brother Naija season as selected returning housemates from the last seven seasons of the show have been verified as the housemates for the all-star version, which began on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The host, Ebuka confirmed that season eight, which is the all-star edition, would be ample of unscripted drama and several more.

Check out the confirmed housemates for Big Brother Naija Season 8 below:

Kiddwaya, CeeC, Doyin, Frodd, Uriel, Pere, Soma, Princess, Neo, Angel, Alex, Seyi Awolowo, Ike, Ilebaye, Venita, Adekunle, Tolanibaj, Cross, Mercy Eke, and Whitemoney.

The Big Brother season 8 edition comes with a twist that is set to keep lovers of the event stuck to their seat as their favorite housemates from past seasons for the first time return for another round of thrills and spills in the house. From entertaining tasks, unexpected twists and turns, and fan-favorite ‘Ninjas to the well-known pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves, fans are set to glimpse overwhelming entertainment for 72 days non-stop.

