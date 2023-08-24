BBN S8 Uriel Replies A Female Fan Who Begged Her To Date And Have Baby For Neo Because He Wants Kids

Big Brother Naija personality, Uriel, addressed a female fan’s plea on social media, urging her to date and have a child with her fellow BBN colleague, Neo, who supposedly desires children.

In response, Uriel candidly stated that people already have intentions for her womb this year. Uriel and Neo shared a close rapport during their time on the show, prompting the fan’s request for them to be together and start a family.

The fan posted on her Instagram story as seen in the screenshot below, “Please, Uriel, I want you to be with Neo as soon as he’s out, and please give him a baby, Neo really wants kids, please.” Uriel’s prompt response was, “People already have plans for my womb this year.”

Participating in the reality TV show has significantly elevated Uriel’s popularity among her social media followers. Uriel was the second housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija season 8 All Stars program after Princess was first evicted.

