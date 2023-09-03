BBN S8: Neo Akpofure Narrates How He Fought His Family For Vee, But She Still Broke Up With Him

A few hours ago, Neo engaged in a conversation with Lucy in a video (Watch The Full Video) in the garden. Lucy inquired about what went wrong in Neo’s relationship with Vee, considering they appeared to be soulmates. Neo took this moment to disclose how he had strenuous battles with his family due to his commitment to Vee. He explained that despite his struggles and sacrifices for their relationship, Vee didn’t value him or believe in his potential.

Neo revealed that his relationship with Vee caused significant conflicts within his family. He fought against them to sustain their relationship. However, he was astonished that after all his efforts and sacrifices for their happiness, Vee decided to end their relationship, stating her intention to focus on herself due to the toxicity of their connection.

He expressed to Lucy, “I fought my family for Vee, but she never valued me or believed I could achieve something. She suddenly decided to prioritize herself, claiming that everything had become toxic.”

