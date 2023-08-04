BBN S8: My BF Told Me That He’ll Give Me 120M In 3 Months, That I Shouldn’t Go For All Stars” -Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke’s recent statement about her boyfriend offering her 120 million Naira in three months and advising her not to go for the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show has sparked various reactions from the public. Despite the generous offer, she declined and chose to participate in the show.

She revealed that when she entered the show, she didn’t have any money to her name. This statement has surprised and overwhelmed several celebrities, public figures, and her fans, who have reacted on their official social media platforms.

Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season Four, remains one of the most popular and successful ex-housemates from the show.

In my opinion, I believe Mercy Eke should have listened to her boyfriend and reject coming back to BBNaija. Notwithstanding, I believe she knows her reasons for coming back to the house, but then her portfolio seems to big for her to return to big brother.

What do you think about this update?

