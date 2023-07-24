BBN S8: I Am Coming To Win The N120M This Time, Last Time I Was The Favourite Housemate” -Alexandra

One of the BBNaija season 8 All star housemates named Asogwa Alexandra has recently said she is coming back to win the N120 million naira of the BBNaija program. She said this and more recently when she was introduced by Ebuka Obi Uchendu as the 11th BBNaija All Star housemates.

While Ebuka was welcoming Alex into the show, he said he always thought she was one of the person who will be like, “I’m not doing this again and all that, but it’s nice to see you smile again.” Ebuka then asked if she’s coming to win the money this time, and she said, “Yes, I’m coming coming win the money (N120 Million Naira). Last time, I was the most favorite housemate, fun housemate, and life of the party, but this time, I’m the main event.”

Basically, Alexandra appears to be confident that she is going to win the BBNaija show this time around as she now claims she is the main event. She has claimed that she is in the show to win the N120 million and she’s now the main event.

