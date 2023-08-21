ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN: Omashola’s Response After Doyin Asked Him If Being Married Will Stop Him From Having Fun

Omashola, one of the newly introduced housemates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars season, was seen hours ago having a conversation with Doyin in the lounge. Doyin had asked him if being married will stop him from having fun and he had a very interesting response for her.

According to Omashola, he is ready to have fun in the house, but since he is already married with a child, every fun will have it’s limit for him. He made it clear to Doyin that he had a conversation with his woman before coming on the show and she fully supports him after they came to an agreement. He further reassured Doyin that his relationship status will not affect his game as he is ready to bring in his best.

He said, “I am ready to have fun and I will have fun, but you know everything has limits. Since I’m married I know the limits, but my marriage will not be an obstacle to my game here”.

