BBN: Mercy Eke Reveals How She Soaked Her Boyfriend’s Passport In Water By Mistake

Earlier today, Mercy was seen having a conversation with Ike and Seyi in the garden and during this moment she revealed why she once soaked her boyfriend’s passport in water by mistake which ended the relationship. She made it clear that her intentions were just to soak his bag of money in water without knowing his passport was inside.

According to her, she did it because he spoke to other girls during her birthday party. She had caught him getting too close and familiar with other girls during her birthday party and this got her upset. In retaliation, she went to where he kept his bag of money and threw it inside the bathtub, then filled the tub with water which soaked everything. Unknown to her, his passport was also inside the bag filled with money and that was how both the passport and the money were soaked. She went further to reveal that her actions led to the end of the relationship as her boyfriend was pissed.

She said, “I soaked my boyfriend’s passport and money inside water because he was speaking to other girls at my birthday party.

“I didn’t know his passport was inside the bag of money when I soaked it. He just took a picture of the soaked passport and sent it to me the next morning. That was the end of the relationship”.

Watch it HERE

