BBN: Illebaye Cannot Even Afford Me So She Should Stop Forcing Herself On Me – Neo

After the party on Saturday night, Neo was seen flaring up in the garden and saying how Illebaye cannot even afford him and she should stop forcing herself on him. He said all this in the presence of some housemates who were gathered in the garden to cool off after the party.

According to Neo, he was tired of Illebaye going around telling people he is interested in her when she is clearly the one throwing herself on him. He went further to reveal that Illebaye harassed him sometime outside the house when she dragged him to the male restroom and started locking lips with him. He made it clear that he has kept his distance from her outside the house and is also trying to do the same inside, but she won’t leave him alone. Then he stated that she cannot even afford him.

He said, “Someone is not interested in you is it by force? You keep telling people I want you but it’s the opposite.

“Illebaye cannot even afford me so she should stop forcing herself on me. I don’t want. Let me keep quiet before I speak more”.

