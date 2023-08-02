BBN: Ilebaye Will Leave The House Because She Is Too Messy. She Won’t Last In This Game – Kiddwaya

Earlier today in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house, Kiddwaya was seen playing Billiards with Neo in the lounge and during this moment he told Neo that Ilebaye will leave the house because she is too messy. Apparently, Kiddwaya believes that since she is up for eviction, she will be taken out by viewers due to how “problematic” she has been in the house.

According to him, he doesn’t think Ilebaye will go far in the game because he thinks the viewers will not approve of her behaviors since the first week. He stated that Ilebaye might be judged harshly on social media due to how messy she has been. Recall that Kidd once described Ilebaye as a hanging fruit and a red meat in the midst of wolves, some days ago during his diary session.

He said, “Ilebaye will leave the house because she is too messy. She won’t last in this game. I feel like I know what social media will be saying”.

