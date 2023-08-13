BBN: If Not For Age We Could’ve Had A Thing Because I Love The Way You Smell – CeeC To Neo

CeeC and Neo were seen together with a few other housemates at the lounge, hours after their Saturday night party. During this moment, Neo told CeeC to tell him something nice and sweet and in response she told him that if not for age they could’ve had a thing together because she loves the way he smells.

According to Neo, he wanted CeeC to talk to him in a nice way or she should not talk to him at all. CeeC asked him what he wanted to hear from her and so he told her to say something sweet to him which led her to give such a response. She made it clear that she would’ve had a thing with him in the house if not that there is an age difference between them and she told him how good he smells.

She said, “Neo I love the way you smell and if not for age we for operate. We could have had a thing in this house”.

