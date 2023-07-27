BBN: I Wanted A Massage From CeeC But She Is Stressing Me – Cross Complains To Biggie

Cross was seen having his diary session with big brother few hours ago. During this moment he complained to Biggie about how he was expecting a massage from CeeC, but she has been stressing him and it now seems like he won’t be getting a massage at all.

According to Cross, the house is beginning to get hot due to disagreements between some housemates and apparently this is as a result of bad blood between them from past seasons. He made references to CeeC and Alex’s altercation. It was during this moment he complained to Biggie of how much he has been stressed and he made a deal with CeeC to get a massage from her, but with the way she’s been acting she is stressing him and he may not get it again.

He said, “Biggie I’m stressed so much and I want you to please provide a masseuse. I was supposed to get a massage from CeeC based on our agreement, but she has been stressing me out. Please give me a masseuse.

“I came to chill and relax. I don’t want stress”.

