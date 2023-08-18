BBN: I Want Her To Cry When She Wakes Up – Ike Says As He Throws Ilebaye’s Clothes Inside The Toilet

Late in the night, Ike was seen scattering Ilebaye’s closet in the locker room as he grabbed all her clothes and threw them in the toilet. He went further to litter some of her clothes and undies around the house and he stated that he wanted her to cry when she wakes up in the morning to see everything.

According to Ike, he wants to make Ilebaye cry and provoke her so much that she gets another strike which will lead to her immediate disqualification as she already has two strikes. Recall that Ike was in a secret meeting with Pere, Kidd, Cross and Seyi where they discussed on getting Ilebaye disqualified from the show by provoking her. Ike went a step further in putting such plans into action by throwing her clothes into the toilet. He did this in the presence of Venita and Seyi.

He said to Seyi, “I want her to cry when she wakes up in the morning. She has not seen anything yet. For now let’s keep it a secret that I’m the one responsible for this”.

Watch it HERE and HERE

Forexnews (

)