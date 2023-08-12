BBN: ‘I Gave The Fans What They Wanted To See, I Had Fun & A Lot Of Fans Liked Me’ – Princess

A recently Evicted housemate from the ongoing Big Brother Naija (All Stars Edition), Princess Onyejekwe, has said that she gave the fans what they wanted to see while she was still in the BBN House.

Evicted BBN Housemate, Princess Onyejekwe.

Princess, who spoke to Saturday Beats recently, as reported by the Punch paper, while reacting to the notion that she was boring in the House, argued that she had a lot of fun and happy moments in the house and a lot of fans liked and voted for her.

The Evicted housemate who visibly disputed the claim that she was boring in the show, declared; “I believe I gave the fans what they wanted to see. I also had many fun and … a lot of fans liked me, and they voted for me. After all, I did not have the lowest votes.”

What do you think about this? Do you agree with this view? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Punch, Daily Post

INNOCESSON (

)