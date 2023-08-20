BBN: Even Though I’m The Hottest In The Room, Guys Will Ignore Me & Go For Small Girls – CeeC

Earlier this afternoon, CeeC and Doyin were seen having a conversation in their room and during this moment, she revealed to Doyin how she will be the hottest in the room and guys will ignore her and go for small girls. She said this when she was giving Doyin an advice on how to work on her personality in and outside the house.

According to CeeC, she has come to realize that men do not like over aggressive females because they find them intimidating and using herself as an example, she narrated how guys will pass her to speak with girls who are not even as hot or as beautiful as she is. She advised Doyin to stop being too intimidating and aggressive towards men as it throws them off and they will avoid her. She made it clear that she’s seeing a younger version of herself in Doyin and she wouldn’t want Doyin to experience what she did.

She said, “Doyin you’re like the younger version of me. However, I learnt that men don’t like intimidating women, but the easy ones.

“Even though I was the hottest in the room, guys will ignore me and go for small girls. That’s how crazy it was”.

Watch it HERE

