BBN: Checkout What Mercy Did After Ilebaye’s Cloth Was Littered Around The Toilet & House

Yesterday, after the day’s task, the Big Brother All Stars had their pool party but just before that, things got heated between Seyi and Ilebaye. What happened in the aftermath of the party was Ike telling Seyi how he would scatter Ilebaye’s things and not only that, but also plan to steal her coins so as to see her cry when she wakes up after her statement she made saying “everyone is crazy in the house”.

Just before the housemates went to bed, Ike ended up throwing Ilebaye’s clothes around the house while some were littered also around the toilet. Check out some pictures below and video here.

But Mercy, after finding out what happened, even though she was already at her HOH room upstairs, came down with Frodd to pick up some of Ilebaye’s clothes that were littered around the floor in the toilet, and went ahead to spray them with a disinfectant.

Watch the video here and drop your comments below.

