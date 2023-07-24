BBN: CeeC’s Response To Adekunle After He Asked Her Why She Makes Men Cry

Earlier today CeeC, Soma and Adekunle were seen in the garden having a conversation and during this moment, Adekunle can be heard asking CeeC why she makes men cry. However, her response to this question was also quite hilarious and sounded like a warning.

According to CeeC, she makes men cry because she can and she assured Adekunle that she is going to make him cry before the week runs out. He told CeeC she can’t do such because she is a nice girl, but CeeC told him that she is nice when she wants to, but he has unlocked the “meaness” in her.

She said, “Adekunle I can make you cry and I will make you cry before this week is over. You have unlocked the meaness in me. Get ready because you will collect from me.

“I can be nice if I want to, but for now I don’t want to be”.

Watch it HERE

