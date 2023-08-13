BBN: CeeC Reveals To Ike Her Plans If Pere Succeeds In Winning HOH The Following Week

CeeC was seen having a conversation with Ike in the HOH room hours before their Saturday night party and during this moment, she revealed to Ike her plans if Pere ends up winning HOH the following week. She made it clear that her plans were centered on coming back to the HOH room due to its comfort.

According to CeeC, she plans on bribing or buying her way into the HOH room as one of Pere’s BFF because she enjoyed the comfortability of the room during Ike’s reign and she does not want to leave. She said that she does not mind spending her coins in the Big brother house to buy the position as Pere’s BFF if only it means she can enjoy the benefits of the HOH room again.

She said, “This room is too good. I don’t mind buying my way into becoming Pere’s BFF if he wins the HOH. I just want to come back to this room and enjoy again”.

Watch it HERE

