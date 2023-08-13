ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN: CeeC Reveals To Ike Her Plans If Pere Succeeds In Winning HOH The Following Week

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

CeeC was seen having a conversation with Ike in the HOH room hours before their Saturday night party and during this moment, she revealed to Ike her plans if Pere ends up winning HOH the following week. She made it clear that her plans were centered on coming back to the HOH room due to its comfort.

According to CeeC, she plans on bribing or buying her way into the HOH room as one of Pere’s BFF because she enjoyed the comfortability of the room during Ike’s reign and she does not want to leave. She said that she does not mind spending her coins in the Big brother house to buy the position as Pere’s BFF if only it means she can enjoy the benefits of the HOH room again.

She said, “This room is too good. I don’t mind buying my way into becoming Pere’s BFF if he wins the HOH. I just want to come back to this room and enjoy again”.

Watch it HERE

Forexnews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBN S8: “If Not For The Age We Could’ve Had A Thing Because I Love The Way You Smell” – Cee-C To Neo

8 mins ago

Video: After Eleven Years, Olamide Reveals Why He Started YBNL

1 hour ago

Video: “Even his gym has a sitting room” –Reactions trail Video of billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife engaging in a workout

2 hours ago

Reactions Trail New Photos Of LP Chieftain, Farotimi & Charlie Boy Having Breakfast Together

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button