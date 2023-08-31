ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN: Anyone Who Doesn’t Like My Friendship With Ike Should Take Voluntary Exit – CeeC

Hours ago, CeeC was seen having her diary session with Big Brother and during this moment she talked about her friendship with Ike and how it has been a problem for some housemates. She went further to make it clear that anyone who doesn’t like her friendship with Ike should take a voluntary exit because she is not ending it any time soon.

According to CeeC, she wanted to end this friendship because apparently many of the housemates don’t want them together, but after thinking about it she decided not to give in to what other’s think and continue the friendship. She went on to state that if anyone still doesn’t approve of it, then they can take a voluntary exit because she will even take it to another level.

She said, “Anyone who doesn’t like my friendship with Ike should take voluntary exit because it’s not going anywhere. As it stands, I will even take it to another level and this goes to any other friends I make in this house”.

