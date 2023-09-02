BBN: Angel Cannot Sit On The Same Table With Me Outside – Kim Oprah

Hours ago, Kim Oprah was seen lamenting to Ike and Venita about Angel’s derogatory remarks towards her during a task. During this moment, she revealed how Angel was bounced from her table at an event. She stated that Angel has the guts to talk to her in such manner when she cannot even sit on the same table with her outside the house.

According to Kim, it was WizKid’s bouncer that carried Angel out of her table and it was because she tried to “famz” Wande Coal who was also sitting on the same table. She went further to reveal that Angel was carried off her feet by the bodyguard and was almost taken away when she told him to drop her.

She said, “Angel has the guts to talk to me like that during the task. Someone that can’t sit on the same table with me outside this house. She came to my table to famz Wande Coal and WizKid’s bouncer carried her out.

“I had to tell him to drop her and that’s how she was left alone”.

