BBN All Stars: Whitemoney Turns Illebaye Down After She Confessed Feelings For Him

Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija BBN Shine ya eye ex housemate and winner Whitemoney has recently turned down Illebaye who confessed her feelings for him in the all stars show.

The new season of the BBNaija platform titled all stars premiered few days ago with ex housemates from previous seasons coming together to compete for the price including Whitemoney and Illebaye. Earlier today, Illebaye and Doyin were in the garden chatting when Whitemoney walked by. Illebaye quickly complimented Whitemoney’s looks while confessing feelings for him. However Whitemoney turned her down stating that she(Illebaye) can’t be flirting with Kiddywaya and confessing feelings for someone else. Their conversation went thus;

Illebaye: Whitemoney is fine o, he is entering my eye. Whitemoney do you have a girlfriend?

Whitemoney: No I don’t

Illebaye: is there someone you are looking at in the house?

Whitemoney: I’m trying to keep an open mind

Illebaye: seriously I’m in love with you, i wanted to tell you on your birthday yesterday.

Whitemoney: I think you are confused, i doubt what you are saying is true because you can’t be confessing love for me and I see you flirting around with Kiddywaya.

