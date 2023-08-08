BBN All Stars: Watch Moment Ilebaye Lost Her Temper And Pushed Doyin Aside (Video)

BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye can be struck and expelled for brawling with Cee C and Doyin.

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye, aka “The GenZ scoundrel,” could get a strike from Big Brother or escape the ongoing reality show due to her feud with fellow housemates Cee-C and Doyin.

Life after the Saturday night party in the big house was full of arguments, verbal battles, and emotional scenes that could bring sanctions (strikes) to the residents of the house.

In a tense moment in the video, Ilebaye pulled Cee-C’s hair during a heated exchange between the two.

Angry and screaming at the top of her lungs at Ilebaye’s attack, Cee-C on the other side said, “Big Brother is biased if he doesn’t punish you (Ilebaye).”

In a related development, when Biggie called Ilebaye out on her actions, Doyin asked him to speak as a warning; again, she lost her temper and pushed Doyin aside.

Earlier, female housemates Princess, Angel, Mercy, and Cee-C were seen speaking to Doyin about Ilebaye’s “bad attitude”, accusing her of overstrategizing in her bid to win. During the conversation, Doyin, who used to be Ilebaye’s best friend, admitted that she was also shocked by the many twists and turns in Ilebaye’s movements.

The long-awaited eighth edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has kicked off with a bang, promising an enthralling and captivating experience for viewers and fans alike. This season, billed as the “BBN All Stars” edition, features a lineup of 20 housemates handpicked from previous seasons to compete for the ultimate prize.

