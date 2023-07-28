BBN All Stars: Two Cousins, Neo, Venita compete for N120m

The Big Brother Naija All Stars house is on the brink of witnessing a truly historic moment as two exceptional individuals, Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure and Venita Akpofure, are set to make their entrance. What makes this occasion even more remarkable is not only their presence in the same season but the fact that they are cousins.

During season 4, known as “Double Wahala,” Venita, a talented actress, left a lasting impression on the hearts of viewers. On the other hand, Neo won the audience over with his infectious charisma during the exhilarating fifth season, aptly named “Lockdown.”

As they both return triumphantly for the all-star edition of the reality show, they find themselves on opposing sides, entering into a fierce battle with fellow housemates to compete for the highly coveted N120 million cash prize.

An intriguing twist to their rivalry comes from their shared Urhobo heritage, originating from Delta State. This common background adds an extra layer of competition between them, intensifying the stakes even further.

With this unparalleled and captivating duo leading the way, the BBNaija All Stars edition promises to be an unforgettable season, filled with excitement, intense drama, and a clash of familial ambition. Viewers can expect a thrilling journey as these two cousins navigate their way through the challenges and opportunities the show has in store.

