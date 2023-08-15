BBN All Stars: Rita Dominic, Leo Dasilva, Vee, others react to Uriel’s eviction

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee and fans of the reality TV show have reacted to the eviction of Uriel.

The news was shared by Punch on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The eviction took place on Sunday and Uriel came in second place with 2.00% votes and Seyi with 1.70% votes.

However, Uriel became the second housemate to leave Big Brother’s house

Actress Rita Dominic took to her social media platform and expressed dissatisfaction over Uriel’s eviction. She wrote, “this isn’t fair”.

Ex-BBNaija housemate Vee jokingly said she would beat her colleague and friend Laycon following the eviction of Uriel from the BBNaija All Stars reality TV show.

Note that the jurors that sent Uriel home were made up of Laycon, Teddy A and Diana.

BBNaija star Leo DaSilva said “they did not announce who the jury voted but you can tell for a fact who Teddy A voted for.”

Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde wrote “BBNaija tell me it’s a prank.”

See link to the post below

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5uAA7Nz06/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

