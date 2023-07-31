BBN All Stars: I’m A Virgin, But It Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Go To A Party To Enjoy Myself”-Ilebaye

One of the contestants on the Big Brother Naija All Stars show, Ilebaye, has made a new revelation when having a conversation with her colleagues in the house, where she stated that she is a virgin. She was heard saying in the video that she is a virgin and that being a virgin does not mean she cannot go to a party to enjoy herself.

She disclosed during the argument that she is also fighting for her fellow virgins outside Big Brother Naija while defending them that they have the right to chat with people on social media and go to parties to catch some fun without having an affair with a man.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I’m a virgin, but it doesn’t mean I can’t go to a party to enjoy myself. I’m also fighting for my fellow virgins outside that being a virgin doesn’t stop them from chatting and going to a party to catch fun.”

Ilebaye is currently participating in the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality TV show, where she will be hoping to come out victorious among the other contestants in the house.

