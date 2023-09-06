ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN All Stars: “I’m A Bad Boy & I’ll Do Everything Not To Share You With Any Man” Cross To Kim Oprah

One of the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Cross has expressed his feelings to his colleague, Kim Oprah, after seeing her having a conversation with another male housemate, Pere. He was seen telling her in a video that he is a bad boy and that he will do everything possible to make sure he does not share her with any man.

He told her that he might be a player, but that once he starts loving someone, he makes sure he loves them with all his heart without letting anything distract him. He disclosed that he is ready to succumb and love her with everything if she can stay away from other male housemates.

In his statement during the conversation, he said, “I’m a bad boy, and I will do everything not to share you with any man. I might be a player, but once I start loving someone, I make sure I succumb and love you with everything.”

Cross is currently participating in the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, where he will be hoping to go home with the grand prize.

