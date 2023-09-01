BBN All Stars: I Was Disappointed Doyin Didn’t Pick Me As Her BFF – Ilebaye To Biggie

Few hours ago, Big Brother invited Ilebaye to the diary room for her diary session. During her conversation with Big Brother, she was asked to talk briefly about the new Head of House, Doyin.

According to Ilebaye, she told Big Brother that Doyin is someone who doesn’t like stress and if anyone stresses her, she won’t answer. Furthermore, she told Big Brother that she believes her BFF’s will help her rule and organise the house.

Big Brother went further to ask her what she thinks about Doyin’s choice of BFF’s and she replied Biggie saying; “I was disappointed she did not pick me because am the only one that hasn’t enjoyed the privilege. Half of my mind said she was going to pick me as one of her BFF, while the other half said she won’t pick me”.

Also, Ilebaye said she thought Doyin was going to pick her because she’s her friend, but unfortunately she wasn’t picked. Kindly share your thoughts the comment section below.

