BBN All Stars: Don’t Listen To What Boys Tell You, Don’t Go To Their Bed Anymore” Doyin To Ilebaye

One of the contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Doyinsola David, has shown some generosity towards her colleague Ilebaye, who was kicked out of bed by Tolanibaj. In a video that was released on her Instagram page, she was seen advising Ilebaye not to listen to what the boys in the house tell her and that she should stop going to sleep on their beds.

She disclosed that she is the one who will give people a template for how they will treat her, saying if the boys want her, they should be the ones looking for her and not her going to them. She advised her not to attack Tolanibaj aggressively and that she should not put herself in a situation where people would disrespect her.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “Don’t listen to what boys tell you, don’t go to their bed anymore. You give people a template for how to treat you. It’s not about going back to her aggressively, don’t put yourself in a situation where people will disrespect you. I know some of the boys are your friends, but let them be the ones to come for you if they want you.”

Click the link to watch the video

Doyinsola David is currently participating in the Big Brother Naija All Stars show, where she will be aiming to come out victorious among the other contestants.

Worldnewsreporter (

)