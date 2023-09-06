BBN – ‘Alex is actually the reason I came into the house’ – Prince Nelson

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Prince Nelson publicly came out to reveal that Alex is actually the reason why he went for the Big Brother Naija Season 8, All Stars Edition.

Speaking during a recent Interview on Naija FM, Prince stated that Alex is the reason he went for the season 8 of the Big Brother Naija apart from going to promote his business.

He stated that Alex made him promise her that any time he gets a call from Big Brother Naija that he would come even if it is to stay for a day.

“In his Words”

“She’s actually one of the reasons I came into the house, apart from promoting my own business and everything. She made me make a promise because I was one of the original housemates that was supposed to go into the house but I declined. She made me promise that if at any point, say Big Brother ever call me again to say come into the house even if it is for one day, that I should come even if it just to say hello and leave and I said no problem”.

“So when the call came and it came at a very convenient time, I get space in between during that period so I was like okay it’s cool I have a promise I made to someone, I will fullfil the promise and I will also use the opportunity to promote the things wey I dey do, you get? So it was a win win for me. 2 weeks, after 2 weeks I’m out and I get to fullfil my promise”, Prince Nelson said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)