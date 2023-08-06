ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN: Alex Irritates Me, She’s Too Spiteful And She Has Evil In Her Heart – Ceecee

The BBNaija season 8 All Stars reality show is still ongoing and housemates are displaying interesting drama on the television screen. Housemates are scared and they are busy arranging their belongings because today is eviction.

Ceecee was seen conversing with her colleagues and she complained about Alex’s personality. She doesn’t like Alex, that’s why she doesn’t associate with her in Biggies house. Ceecee told her colleague that Alex irritates her and she’s too spiteful.

Ceecee also complained that Alex has so much evil and darkness in her heart. She went further to say that she’s not comfortable associating with Alex and people like her are never successful in life. She also said that people like Alex are not straight forward, and they keep going round in circles and chasing shadows.

Yesterday, housemates enjoyed their Saturday’s party and a lot of drama took place. After the party, Ilebaye and Ceecee had an intense argument. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Shaderoomblog

