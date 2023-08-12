BB Naija: Nobody Will Oppress Me In This House, I’m A Freaking Queen – Uriel

Uriel has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that nobody can oppress her in the Big Brother’s House, this was because of what happened during their preparation for the wager task, Alex Unusual chose Mercy Eke as Queen, and Frodd as King, and Uriel also wanted to be the Queen, this caused a heated argument between themselves in the Big Brother’s House.

Uriel said that Mercy Eke was telling her that she can never be Queen, and she was asking her what sort of statement is that, she said that nobody can oppress her in the Big Brother’s House, and that she’s a freaking Queen, Uriel said that she’s a middle aged woman, and someone is now shouting at her as if she’s a child.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Uriel, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

