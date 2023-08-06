ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BB Naija: “Look At You, You’re Even Borrowing Personality” – Cee C To Ilebaye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 339 1 minute read

Cee C has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that Ilebaye is borrowing Tacha Akide’s personality during their heated argument after the Saturday night party, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Cee C.

Ilebaye said no leave, no transfer, and everyone knows that the popular phrase belongs to popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Tacha Akide from the Big Brother Naija Season Four Show.

Cee C said to Ilebaye that she’s borrowing personality, and several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Cee C and Ilebaye have been trending on all social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others since yesterday because of the fight that ensued between the both of them, the fight was a very long one.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Cee C Says She Knows About The Eviction Jury, Says Ozo Might Be Among The Eviction Jury

17 mins ago

If a Woman Wants a Breakup & the Man Does not Want it, No Breakup Would Happen- David Opeyemi says.

51 mins ago

Reactions as Flavour Nabania performs on stage in a crop top at his London Concert

1 hour ago

Check Out Stunning Picture Of Bella Okagbue And Her Boyfriend, Sheggz

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button