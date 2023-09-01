ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BB Naija: If You Become Close With Me, Cee C Will Go Away – Mercy Eke To Ike Onyeama

Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she tells Ike Onyeama that if Ike Onyeama becomes close to her, Cee C will move away from him, and Cee C doesn’t want to be involved with the drama going on between Mercy Eke and Ike Onyeama. Ike Onyeama said he’ll let Cee C go, as he’s close friends with Mercy Eke inside the Big Brother’s House.

Mercy Eke said that Ike Onyeama should not push Cee C away as she’s a nice person, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Mercy Eke about Cee C and Ike Onyeama.

Mercy Eke was the one earlier telling Ike Onyeama that she saw Ike Onyeama sleeping on Cee C’s bed, and Ike Onyeama told Big Brother that the triangle between himself, Cee C and Mercy Eke is just friendship and not something of a romantic relationship.

Ike Onyeama told Big Brother that he’s not shipping with anyone this season, as he’s very focused on the grand prize.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

