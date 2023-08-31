BB Naija: If I Was The Person Cee C Talked To In That Manner For Doing Nothing, I’ll Fight And Go Home – Lucy

Lucy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that if she was the one that Cee C spoke to in that manner she spoke to with Pere Egbi without doing anything to her, Lucy said that she’s going to fight and she’ll eventually go home, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as it really meant that Lucy didn’t appreciate Cee C’s manner of speaking to Pere.

Yesterday morning was very hot inside the Big Brother’s House as Cee C and Pere Egbi engaged in a very heated argument and they ended up insulting each other with what they knew about each other. Cee C said that Pere Egbi is living a fake life as he borrowed everything he’s using, and he still can’t get a woman. Pere Egbi said that Cee C wishes she has the things he has too, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the Lucy’s statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

