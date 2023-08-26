BB Naija: I Once Ran Away From Home, But I Came Back Due To Hardship And Hunger – Ilebaye

Earlier today, Ilebaye was seen having a conversation with Prince in their room and during this moment she revealed to him that she once ran away from home, but due to the hardship and hunger she suffered she had to run back home. Prince was filled with so much laugher after he heard this from Ilebaye.

According to Ilebaye, she ran from home with the intentions of feeling independent and having a sense of freedom from parents, but apparently things were very difficult outside in the real world. She could not endure the hardship and suffering and had to go back to her father’s house immediately. Prince who was listening attentively burst out laughing when she mentioned how she ran back home due to suffering.

She said, “Yes I once ran from home, but I had to run back because I suffered. The hardship and hunger I experienced made me go back to my father’s house”.

