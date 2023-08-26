BB Naija: Doyin Told Me That I Am Now Too Accommodating And I Have Forgotten What Makes Me CeeC – CeeC

Hours ago, CeeC was seen complaining to Ike and Venita about how Doyin was giving her an attitude this morning after waking up from sleep. During this moment, she revealed that Doyin had also told her that she is now too accommodating in the house and she has forgotten what makes her CeeC. She made it clear she was angry with that statement that she made to her.

According to CeeC, Doyin is wrong for telling her that she has forgotten what makes her CeeC, because she knows what makes her who she is and her fans know that as well. She also revealed that Doyin said if she was a fan of hers, she would have stopped being a fan after seeing how accommodating she has become. However, this didn’t get to her because she told Doyin that her real fans know her well and will still support her.

She said, “You can imagine Doyin telling me that I am now too accommodating and I’ve forgotten what makes me CeeC. She also said that if she was a fan she would have left due to the changes. She is not my fan because my fans know me and will support me regardless”.

Watch it HERE

