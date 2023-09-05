ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BB Naija: Doyin, Ilebaye, Venita Akpofure And Whitemoney Are Up For Possible Eviction This Week

Big Brother has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he tells the HouseMates to nominate three of their fellow HouseMates in the Big Brother’s House, they want to be evicted this week, and the HouseMates mostly mentioned the names of Doyin, Venita Akpofure and Ilebaye, Whitemoney was nominated because he got the nomination from the black envelope.

Doyin, Venita Akpofure and Ilebaye are up for eviction this week, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the HouseMates being up for eviction this week. Their fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, and they getting ready to vote hard for their favorite HouseMates this week.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

