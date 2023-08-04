ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BB Naija: Cross And Ilebaye Kiss Each Other During The Pool Party

CrossDaBoss and Ilebaye have generated several reactions and comments from the public, as they share a hot steamy kiss in the pool during the pool party, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with kiss even Frodd in the Big Brother’s House.

This is the second or third time Ilebaye and CrossDaBoss will be sharing a kiss this week, and even the HouseMates were surprised and overwhelmed with the actions of CrossDaBoss and Ilebaye.

People thought that CrossDaBoss and Cee C are together, but it turns out that they’re just friends and nothing is going on between them. The kiss was so hot that Frodd had to look at them surprisingly, and even the other HouseMates in the pool. The pool party was very interesting and fun filled with the HouseMates in their outfits having fun and entertaining the viewers.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the kiss their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

