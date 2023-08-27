ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BB Naija: Check Out The Video Of Adekunle Olopade And Venita Akpofure Being Cozy With Each Other This Morning

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

Adekunle Olopade and Venita Akpofure have generated several reactions and comments from the public, as they wake up from their beds and they’re being cozy and romantic with each other, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed to see Adekunle Olopade like that with Venita Akpofure.

Adekunle Olopade and Venita Akpofure are romantically involved with each other in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and they’ve engaged in several romantic activities including kissing, romancing, hugging, amongst others.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the video their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Adekunle Olopade and Venita Akpofure like each other so much, and they’re always together in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, since the beginning of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the video below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actress, Seyi Àriyo Shares Lovely Moment With Her Colleagues In London As They Attend Party Together

37 mins ago

My Mum Lives Far Away But I Am Scared Of Her Reaction If I Get A New Tattoo, Vee Says

49 mins ago

Video: Speed Darlington Sets to Start Charging Men N10k To Expose Women That Refuse to Visit After Collecting Money

10 hours ago

We Own The Nollywood Industry, Go Back To Research, The Industry Belong To Yoruba People—Aisha Lawal

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button