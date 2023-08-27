BB Naija: Check Out The Video Of Adekunle Olopade And Venita Akpofure Being Cozy With Each Other This Morning

Adekunle Olopade and Venita Akpofure have generated several reactions and comments from the public, as they wake up from their beds and they’re being cozy and romantic with each other, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed to see Adekunle Olopade like that with Venita Akpofure.

Adekunle Olopade and Venita Akpofure are romantically involved with each other in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and they’ve engaged in several romantic activities including kissing, romancing, hugging, amongst others.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the video their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Adekunle Olopade and Venita Akpofure like each other so much, and they’re always together in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, since the beginning of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the video below;

Sola_rayo (

)