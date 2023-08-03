BB Naija: Biggie Can You Not Tell The HMs That It’s My Birthday Tomorrow, There’s No Love In This House -Doyin

Doyin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as her birthday is today, Doyin told Big Brother during her diary session that Big Brother should not tell the HouseMates that her birthday is today. She said that she doesn’t want a cake, as she doesn’t want the HouseMates to sing happy birthday for her. Doyin said that there’s no love in the house, and she doesn’t want to pretend like there’s love. Doyin said she doesn’t want a bunch of people singing happy birthday for her.

Doyin said when she leaves the house, she’ll celebrate with the people she loves, and she’s not cutting cake and cheering with them, as they’re all liars. This generated several reactions and comments from the public as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Doyin, no HouseMate has ever declined the birthday cake and birthday party that Big Brother organizes for them except Doyin who did it yesterday.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms.

