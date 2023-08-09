ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BB Naija All Stars: We Are Not All Equal – Whitemoney Tells Fellow Housemates.

Yesterday which was Tuesday, the 8th day of August, 2023 at the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 8 show, former Big Brother Naija winner who goes by the name of Whitemoney sent a message to his fellow housemates.

Yesterday during a roundtable discussion at the Big Brother Naija house, Whitemoney said to the other housemates that they are not all equal, and that there is still life after the Big Brother Naija house.

Recall that some of the ex housemates reunited at the Big Brother house this year for the grand prize of 120 Million Naira, as Whitemoney and Mercy Eke are currently the two known names to have won the show.

Over to you my fellow readers, what do you have to say about the words of Whitemoney above? You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below, and thanks for your time as well.

