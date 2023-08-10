ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BB Naija All Stars: I Dreamt Liquorose, Tacha, Erica, Joined The House – Cross Reveals.

According to Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo popularly known as Cross at the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 8 reality TV show, he has revealed that he dreamt that former stars Liquorose, Erica and Tacha all returned.

Cross revealed this during his diary session yesterday which was Wednesday, the 9th day of August, 2023, and he said that in his dream he saw the likes of Liquorose, Erica and Tacha all returned to the show by Biggie.

The ongoing Big Brother Naija season 8 reality TV show is the All stars show, and that means the current housemates have been to the Big Brother house before and infact some of them have walked away with the grand prize before.

The prize money this time is a whopping sun of 120 Million, and a lot of people currently have their fingers crossed and are waiting to see who will walk away with it.

