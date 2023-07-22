Baba Ijesha marks one year in prison

A popular actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who was sentenced to prison for child defilement, has spent one year of his prison.

The news was shared by Punch on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

If you recall, the victim was comedian Princess Adekoya’s ward.

Baba Ijesha was arrested on April 22, 2021, and first appeared before Magistrate P.E. Nwaka of the Yaba Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos, on July 16, 2021.

He was convicted on July 14, 2022. His six-count charges included, indecent treatment of a child, s£xual assault, among others.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja declared Baba Ijesha guilty and sentenced him to 16 years.

This day in the month of July makes it a year that he has spent at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos State.

According to the source, he has 15 more years to spend behind bars.

