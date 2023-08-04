Baba Ijesa’s Case: What Comedian Princess & Her Co-travellers Did Is Child Pornography” Yomi Fabiyi

Yoruba movie actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has used his latest Instagram post to once again cry out on the case of his Yoruba movie colleague, Baba Ijesa, who was sentenced to prison by the court for alleged s€xual harassment of a young girl who was staying with comedienne Princess in her house.

He took to his Instagram page to share the post, where he made it known that what comedienne Princess and her co-travelers did in order to get Baba Ijesa arrested is called child pornography, saying that the police denied any knowledge of the entrapment and they never sanctioned it. He disclosed that child pornography is a form of child s€xual exploitation of children that is punishable under the law.

In the statement he made on his Instagram page, he said, “What comedian Princess and her co-travelers did is child pornography. More so, the police denied any knowledge of the entrapment and never sanctioned it. Child pornography is a form of child s€xual exploitation of children.”

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure in the Yoruba movie industry, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame.

