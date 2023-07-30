ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ayra Starr Stirs Reactions As She Shares New Photos Of Herself In Washington DC

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known and called Ayra Starr has thrilled many of her fans as she shares new photos of herself in Washington DC. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking red two piece outfit which enhanced her beauty. She was seen on a neatly done makeup which matched the color of her skin and was also seen on silver colored accessories which undoubtedly made her look much more beautiful. She was seen standing as she took the photos.

Many fans who saw the photos reacted as they were amazed and astounded by her beauty in the outfit. They reacted as they couldn’t resist the urge to react. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Ayra Starr, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves owing to her talent and dedication to the music industry.

What are your thoughts concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more.

