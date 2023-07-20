ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

At This Point, If I Don’t Eat Kuli Today, I’ll Run Mad – Ex BBN HouseMate, Maria Chike Benjamin

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Maria Chike Benjamin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public that at this point, if she doesn’t eat Kuli Kuli, she’ll run mad, and she was not joking about it. People felt that it’s just the cravings of a pregnant woman, because Maria Chike Benjamin is currently pregnant.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, as they were surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Maria Chike Benjamin saying that she wants Kuli Kuli, and if she doesn’t get it, she’ll run mad. Her fans and supporters reacted to the tweet, as they were saying that she was not going to run mad by the grace of God.

Maria Chike Benjamin is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and, Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show.

Check out the tweet below;

