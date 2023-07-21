At This Age, I Just Want To Do What’s Right Not What’s Cool. Let The Kids Breathe”-Seun Kuti

In a recent heartfelt Instagram post, the renowned musician and activist, Seun Kuti, shares profound reflections on life and the wisdom that comes with age. The Afrobeat icon, known for his powerful and socially conscious music, expressed a sentiment that resonates deeply with many.

“At this age I just want to do what’s right and not what’s cool. Let the kids breathe,” Seun Kuti wrote, encapsulating a sentiment of maturity and responsibility that comes with growing older. As a prominent figure in the music industry, he acknowledges the importance of staying true to one’s principles and values, rather than succumbing to fleeting trends or the allure of superficial fame.

With these words, Seun Kuti emphasizes the need to empower the younger generation to find their voices and pave their paths, without undue influence or pressure to conform to external expectations. His message serves as a reminder to prioritize authenticity and integrity over mere popularity or societal expectations.

In a world often preoccupied with the pursuit of “coolness,” Seun Kuti’s perspective offers a refreshing take on embracing individuality, making a positive impact, and allowing the younger generation to breathe and flourish.

Check out the screenshot of his new post as seen from Instagram below.

