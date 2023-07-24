ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

As The Crown Of Her Head, I Feel Insulted When My Mum Doesn’t Answer My Calls, Vee Says

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Lockdown housemate Victoria Adeleye popularly known as Veeiye has revealed how she feels whenever her mother doesn’t pick up when she calls

The beautiful and outspoken lady who jokingly said she feels insulted wondered what could be more important than her calls, using her official Twitter handle, she said

“When I call my mum and she doesn’t answer, I feel so insulted. The crown of your head is calling, what could possibly be so important that you’re not answering”

Vee is a smart twenty five year old British born Nigerian artiste, song writer, influencer and brand ambassador. She was known in the house for her friendship with Laycon and also being in a relationship with Neo.

