“As A Soft Girl, I’ve Decided To Stay Away From Toxic Relationships Of Any Kind” Favour Gold To Men

Nollywood actress, Favour Gold, has used her new post on Instagram to reveal to men the kind of relationship she has decided to stay away from. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that, as the soft girl that she is, she has decided to stay away from toxic relationships of any kind.

She made it known that she has also decided to stay away from people with negative vibes and bad energy. The actress is someone who has managed to keep her relationship status off social media, and her latest post might be an indication that she is still single.

In the statement she made on her post, she said, “As a soft girl, I have decided to stay away from toxic relationships of any kind and people with negative vibes and bad energy.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

